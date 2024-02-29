SPOTTED: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Attend Church After Her Father Stephen Baldwin's Cryptic Plea For 'Prayers' For Couple
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey looked somber while arriving at a church in Beverly Hills — only days after the model's father Stephen Baldwin asked his fans to pray for the couple.
On Wednesday night, the pop star and his influencer wife were spotted at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre.
Hailey rocked a bright yellow argyle sweater with a pair of oversized denim pants. Bieber covered himself up with a baggy sweater with a hood on and a large scarf that he used to cover his face partially.
Based on the photos, the couple did not appear to be in a cheerful mood.
The couple, who wed in 2018, arrived at the church in a $90k Tesla Cybertruck.
The church date comes only hours after Hailey’s father reposted a message on Instagram asking for prayers for his daughter and his son-in-law.
Baldwin shared a post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, that showed Justin singing a church song.
“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx captioned the clip.
Marx said he and Hailey’s mom, Kennya Baldwin, ‘often pray together’ for Hailey and Justin.
“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus,” he wrote in the caption.
He added, “So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”
Baldwin did not provide context for his post.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, The National Enquirer published a sensational report claiming Hailey and Justin were going through a rough patch.
Sources told the outlet the 27-year-old model is fed up with Justin's refusal to look or act his age.
"It's like living with a kid. She can't even stand the clothes he wears," a source said. "He's clingy and needy and she's tired of being his nursemaid. They've been fighting a lot."
Hailey and Justin have yet to speak out about Baldwin's post.