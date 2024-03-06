'Always False': Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumors About Marriage Trouble With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber slammed "false" rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber after her dad, Stephen Baldwin, sent the internet into a frenzy asking for "prayers" for the couple last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hailey, 27, said the "blind items" floating around social media come from the "land of delusion."
Hailey and Justin, who married in 2018, were at the center of several videos on TikTok speculating about the state of their relationship, prompting the Rhode Skin founder to address chatter.
"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," Hailey wrote in an Instagram story post.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it," the model added.
Rumors erupted after her father reposted a video on Instagram and asked for followers to pray for his daughter and pop star son-in-law.
Stephen shared a video from All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx. In the since-deleted clip, the Baby singer is seen playing guitar and singing to a song by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx wrote.
The All Things Possible Ministries founder doubled down on his message in the post's caption and revealed he and his family "often pray together" for the Biebers.
"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus," Marx added.
"So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."
Mere hours after Stephen shared Marx's post, Hailey and Justin were spotted attending a late-night church service. The young couple looked somber as they were spotted arriving at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.
Hailey and Justin were rumored to be having a rough patch in their marriage.
According to a sensational report, insiders claimed Hailey was fed up with her husband's refusal to look or act his age — and the two were allegedly bickering over starting a family.