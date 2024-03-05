Spotted: Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Looks Glum in First Public Outing Since Arrest for Throwing Used Tampon

Hailey Bieber's sister tried to go incognito when she stepped out for an afternoon stroll with her family in Los Angeles, marking the first time that Alaia Baldwin Aronow has been seen since her shocking arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 31-year-old, also the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, looked glum when she was spotted with her husband, Andrew, and their three-year-old daughter on Monday.