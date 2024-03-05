Spotted: Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Looks Glum in First Public Outing Since Arrest for Throwing Used Tampon
Hailey Bieber's sister tried to go incognito when she stepped out for an afternoon stroll with her family in Los Angeles, marking the first time that Alaia Baldwin Aronow has been seen since her shocking arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 31-year-old, also the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, looked glum when she was spotted with her husband, Andrew, and their three-year-old daughter on Monday.
Alaia sported a brown suede jacket, gray sweatpants, a beanie, and sunglasses paired with pink Crocs on their walk, while her beau kept a low profile in his casual ensemble complete with a hoodie and zip-up jacket.
Stephen, meanwhile, was seen back at their home grabbing food for the family at the front door.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alaia was charged with simple assault and simple battery by authorities in Georgia following a bizarre altercation at local hotspot Club Elan on Feb. 24.
Security footage allegedly showed Alaia forcing her way into an employee bathroom despite being instructed to use the public one. Staffers said she allegedly became upset when they told her to go to the public restrooms.
One bouncer said she yanked his hair while the other claimed that Alaia kicked him in the genitals when he tried to restrain her.
A bartender claimed that Alaia told her she needed to change her tampon, so they gave her a few minutes to take care of her needs in the employee bathroom.
- WATCH: Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Posts Cryptic Video About 'Deception' After Asking Fans to Pray for His Daughter and Justin Bieber
- Malia Obama Spotted Cozying It Up To A Mystery Man After Leaving A Bar In LA With Sister Sasha
- Olivia Jade Parties Hard With Friends Amid Mom Lori Loughlin’s College Scandal
Alaia allegedly threw a tampon at the bartender when she went to check on her and the two friends who had joined Hailey's sister in the employee bathroom.
"[Alaia] was in bad shape," said the bartender while looking visibly nauseated as she recounted the events, noting how there was "throw-up filled to the top of the sink."
She claimed that Alaia had asked, "Do you not believe me? Do you want to see?" before allegedly throwing a tampon at her.
"When Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club," according to the police report.
Alaia's attorney, Drew Findling, has since expressed her regrets for her behavior that day in a statement to TMZ, explaining, "On February 24, 2024, Ms. Aronow traveled to Savannah, GA, to celebrate the upcoming marriage of a close friend. Sadly, what should have been a celebratory girls night out, unfortunately took an unexpected turn."
"Ms. Aronow is embarrassed and saddened by the events of that night and is proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again."