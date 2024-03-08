Justin Bieber Slammed for Leaving Madison Beer a 'Flirty' Comment After Wife Hailey's Divorce Denial
Justin Bieber is being slammed over a "flirty" comment he left on singer Madison Beer's Instagram post amid fears that his marriage to Hailey Bieber is headed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Justin and Hailey's marriage has been under a microscope after his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to pray for the young couple.
Justin's comment on his longtime friend's Instagram post didn't help calm rumors about possible problems in his marriage.
On Thursday, Beer shared a series of photos celebrating her 25th birthday, including one of her being surprised with a birthday cake on stage.
The Baby singer wrote "Hbd," with a party hat, melting face, and heart-eyes emojis. Followers quickly took notice of Justin's comment.
His reply racked up over 20,000 likes — and users started speculating how Hailey felt about it. Reddit users began dissecting Justin's choice of emojis, with many critics slamming the pop star for opting for those with double meanings.
"Every emoji he did was fine until [the heart-eye emoji]. I’m p---- off on Hailey’s behalf," wrote one critic.
"Sure [the heart-eye emoji] can be used platonically, but it’s also very widely used for flirting, and quite obviously so," one Reddit user wrote.
Another echoed, "People say he posts the heart-eye emoji a lot, but to me the egregious one is the melting one. Even without the heart eyes the melting to a pretty lady’s picture is definitely flirtatious."
One user even suggested that Hailey was "seething" over her husband's comment to Beer.
Despite Justin and Madison's well-documented friendship, which started when he discovered her when she was 13 years old and touted her as a "future star," many critics felt the singer's comment was disrespectful to his marriage, especially given recent rumors.
"Leaving emojis on someone’s picture isn’t that big of a deal to me, but it is weird that he does that and openly comments/ supports other women but hasn’t been on his wife’s photos, especially with all the divorce rumors," wrote another.
As OK Magazine.com reported, Hailey's dad recently shared a video asking for prayers for the young couple. Shortly after, Hailey addressed divorce gossip circulating from "blind items."
"Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion," Hailey wrote in an Instagram story post.
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."