Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > J.K. Rowling

Elon Musk Says He Agrees With J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Rant But Suggests 'Also Posting Interesting and Positive Content on Other Matters'

elon musk jk rowling
Source: MEGA

"While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive content on other matters?" Musk tweeted.

By:

May 5 2024, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elon Musk has taken to social media to suggest that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has become known in recent years for her vocal anti-transgender rhetoric, should find another subject to talk about, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tech billionaire responded to a lengthy tweet from Rowling posted nearly a month ago, writing, "While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive content on other matters?"

Article continues below advertisement

In the original 700-word rant, the controversial novelist reiterated that she doesn't think transgender women are women. "I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes," she wrote. "What makes her a woman is the fact of being born in a body that, assuming nothing has gone wrong in her physical development ... is geared towards producing eggs as opposed to sperm, towards bearing as opposed to begetting children, and irrespective of whether she's done either of those things, or ever wants to."

"Some people feel strongly that they should have been, or wish to be seen as, the sex class into which they weren't born," she continued. "Gender dysphoria is a real and very painful condition and I feel nothing but sympathy for anyone who suffers from it. I want them to be free to dress and present themselves however they like and I want them to have exactly the same rights as every other citizen regarding housing, employment and personal safety. I do not, however, believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies. I believe the ideology that preaches those tenets has caused, and continues to cause, very real harm to vulnerable people."

"I am strongly against women's and girls' rights and protections being dismantled to accommodate trans-identified men, for the very simple reason that no study has ever demonstrated that trans-identified men don't have exactly the same pattern of criminality as other men, and because, however they identify, men retain their advantages of speed and strength. In other words, I think the safety and rights of girls and women are more important than those men's desire for validation."

MORE ON:
J.K. Rowling
Article continues below advertisement
jk rowling dares scottish police to arrest her hate crime law
Source: MEGA

Rowling has become known in recent years for her vocal anti-transgender rhetoric.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Musk has also made controversial comments about gender identity and pronouns in tweets that resurfaced after his estranged 20-year-old daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson legally changed her last name because she no longer wanted "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."

The Tesla founder blamed her private school education for infecting her with the "woke mind virus." He said that he has "very good relationships" with his other children, adding, "Can't win them all."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.