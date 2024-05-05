Elon Musk Says He Agrees With J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Rant But Suggests 'Also Posting Interesting and Positive Content on Other Matters'

In the original 700-word rant, the controversial novelist reiterated that she doesn't think transgender women are women. "I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes," she wrote. "What makes her a woman is the fact of being born in a body that, assuming nothing has gone wrong in her physical development ... is geared towards producing eggs as opposed to sperm, towards bearing as opposed to begetting children, and irrespective of whether she's done either of those things, or ever wants to."

"Some people feel strongly that they should have been, or wish to be seen as, the sex class into which they weren't born," she continued. "Gender dysphoria is a real and very painful condition and I feel nothing but sympathy for anyone who suffers from it. I want them to be free to dress and present themselves however they like and I want them to have exactly the same rights as every other citizen regarding housing, employment and personal safety. I do not, however, believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies. I believe the ideology that preaches those tenets has caused, and continues to cause, very real harm to vulnerable people."

"I am strongly against women's and girls' rights and protections being dismantled to accommodate trans-identified men, for the very simple reason that no study has ever demonstrated that trans-identified men don't have exactly the same pattern of criminality as other men, and because, however they identify, men retain their advantages of speed and strength. In other words, I think the safety and rights of girls and women are more important than those men's desire for validation."