J.K. Rowling Slams 'Harry Potter' Stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Latest Anti-Trans Tirade
Author J.K. Rowling said she won't apologize to Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson — or any other celebrity for that matter — who have expressed support for the transgender community, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rowling made her stance known after making yet another series of anti-transgender posts on X following the release of a gender transition review from U.K. pediatrician Dr. Hillary Cass.
On Thursday, Rowling detailed her outrage at the support of the trans community in seven X posts after the release of the Cass Review, which round teenagers in the U.K. have been allowed to transition based on "remarkably weak evidence."
Cass' report claimed there was a "lack of high quality research" on the effects of puberty blockers and hormones on minors.
An X user replied to Rowling's posts, "Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them."
Radcliffe had previously apologized to Harry Potter fans for any "pain" caused by Rowling's anti-trans comments.
The Harry Potter author — who's been open about her staunch opposition to transitioning — made it clear that she would not forgive any public figure, including Radcliffe and Watson, that "used their platforms" to support the trans community.
"Not safe, I'm afraid," Rowling wrote before slamming the actors."Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."
Rowling doubled down on her position in another post, in which she replied to an X user applauding her anti-trans stance.
"Love and solidarity from TERF Island xxx," the author wrote, referring to the derogatory acronym meaning "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rowling has been a vocal opponent of trans rights and often claims the transgender community is a threat to feminism and women's rights.
After Scotland passed a new hate crime law criminalizing "stirring up hatred" based on a person's age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or being intersex, Rowling dared Scottish police to arrest her over her public statements.
"Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal," Rowling wrote in an X post.
"I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment."