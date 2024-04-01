J.K. Rowling Dares Scottish Police to Arrest Her for Misgendering Trans People After New Hate Crime Law

"Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal," Rowling wrote in the post.

"I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offense under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment."

Rowling tagged the post with "ArrestMe," "AprilFools," and "HateCrimeActScotland" hashtags.