NBA Star Jalen Green Welcomed a Baby Girl in February While Expecting Another Child With Girlfriend Draya Michele

Green has been romantically linked to Basketball Wives star and influencer Draya Michele, who at 39 is 17 years his senior, since August 2023.

The VH1 alum announced that she was expecting her first child with Green on International Women's Day in March, and their baby is due later this month.

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have," Draya captioned her Instagram post, revealing she is in her third trimester.

"We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough," she wrote. "But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."