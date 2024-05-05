NBA Star Jalen Green Welcomed a Baby Girl in February While Expecting Another Child With Girlfriend Draya Michele
NBA star Jalen Green welcomed a baby girl earlier this year — just a few months before he is set to have another child with his current girlfriend Draya Michele, RadarOnline.com has learned.
TMZ reports that the 22-year-old Houston Rockets player is the father of Peace Moira, a child born on February 12 to 23-year-old California student Myah Iakopo.
Sources told the outlet that Green and Iakopo knew each other for a while but were never in a serious relationship. Green is reportedly financially supporting the baby and has promised to be involved in their life.
There is also said to be no drama or bad blood between the new mom and Green's pregnant girlfriend; the two are reportedly aware of each other but have not spoken.
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Draya Michele, 39, Announces She's Expecting Baby Girl With 22-Year-Old NBA BF Jalen Green
- Kim Kardashian Accused Of Appropriation After Draya Michele Calls Out Skims Ad Featuring Sister Kourtney & Megan Fox: 'Black Women Are Always The Blueprint'
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Draya Michele's Dad Dies, Model Posts Emotional Tribute
Green has been romantically linked to Basketball Wives star and influencer Draya Michele, who at 39 is 17 years his senior, since August 2023.
The VH1 alum announced that she was expecting her first child with Green on International Women's Day in March, and their baby is due later this month.
"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have," Draya captioned her Instagram post, revealing she is in her third trimester.
"We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough," she wrote. "But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Draya already has two sons, Kniko, 21, and Jru, 7, the latter of whom she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.
She was a member of the Basketball Wives LA cast from 2011 to 2015 and was previously engaged to Scandrick before they called off their wedding in 2019.
She has also dated other celebrities including Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, and former basketball player Gilbert Arenas.
"As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades," she shared in her International Women's Day post.
"It's my superpower," she continued. "And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it's the privilege of bringing another woman into existence."