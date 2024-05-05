'Defending Myself': Rapper Jim Jones Gets Into Wild Three-Man Brawl on Florida Airport Escalator

Video footage of the two-against-one fight obtained by TMZ shows the rapper taking on two men at once on a moving escalator shortly after arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County.

The Diplomats rapper Jim Jones was involved in a wild three-man brawl on an escalator at a Florida airport over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Meanwhile, Jim Jones is basically giving dudes fisherman suplexes on an escalator at the airport while fighting 2 v 1. Hip hop is on FIRE right now pic.twitter.com/oTZU3cPNQ8

In the clip, Jones can be seen getting into a scuffle with another man on the escalator. Jones hurls the other man down the steps and they both seem to land an an older man's leg, knocking him down. Then a third man jumps into the fray, with more punches thrown until several sheriff's deputies step in to break up the fight.

Jones took a seat while one of the other men continued to struggle with the deputies. "He hurt my friend," one of the men can be heard telling the officers. "There's two of them against me!" Jones said. "He assaulted me! They both assaulted me!"

It's unclear what instigated the altercation.