'The King Will Be Alarmed': Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Falling Into Disrepair As He Refuses to Leave

The Royal Lodge appears to be crumbling into disrepair, just months after Prince Andrew refused to leave the mansion and assured his brother King Charles II that he would find the funds to carry out necessary renovations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The disgraced Duke of York was reportedly asked to vacate the sprawling 30-room manor last year after being forced to step away from royal duties over sexual assault allegations and his ties to the late sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He has no apparent source of income and was thought to be unable to manage the property's £400,000 a year upkeep. But after turning down an offer to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, he reportedly reached a deal where he would be allowed to stay if he kept up the repairs.