'The King Will Be Alarmed': Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Falling Into Disrepair As He Refuses to Leave
The Royal Lodge appears to be crumbling into disrepair, just months after Prince Andrew refused to leave the mansion and assured his brother King Charles II that he would find the funds to carry out necessary renovations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced Duke of York was reportedly asked to vacate the sprawling 30-room manor last year after being forced to step away from royal duties over sexual assault allegations and his ties to the late sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.
He has no apparent source of income and was thought to be unable to manage the property's £400,000 a year upkeep. But after turning down an offer to relocate to Frogmore Cottage, he reportedly reached a deal where he would be allowed to stay if he kept up the repairs.
"The Duke of York has a clear responsibility for the upkeep of the Royal Lodge estate, which is certainly not happening," a source told The Mirror. "The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house."
"Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house. There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the duke assured him everything was in hand."
Royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, added, “The reason Charles has the problems with Andrew is because of Andrew’s inflated sense of self-importance, which is why he feels he should be living in a palace or somewhere similar. Despite extensive renovation, which was part of Andrew’s agreement with the Crown Estates when he took it over, Royal Lodge is extremely expensive to run. As always, [Andrew’s] financial situation is shrouded in mystery."
“If he has the cash, he’s clearly not using it on the upkeep of Royal Lodge. “The upkeep of a house of such magnitude could cost him everything he has and more. The late Queen was said to have given him ‘absolute assurance’ he could live there as long as he wanted. Charles has no wish to upset his brother. He won’t force him out, but neither does he have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life."
Charles has reportedly been attempting to evict Andrew, who was recently named in newly unsealed Epstein court documents, from the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate for over a year.
Andrew has lived on the property for over 20 years and signed a 75-year-lease after agreeing to maintain it and paying £250 a week. "The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring," an insider told The Mirror earlier this year.