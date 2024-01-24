Prince Andrew and Cancer-Stricken Sarah Ferguson 'Determined' to Stay at Royal Lodge, Pal Says
Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, are fixed on the idea of staying at Royal Lodge following her latest cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rumors swirled that Andrew was granted permission by his brother, King Charles, to stay in late Oct. after asking the disgraced royal to relocate into the smaller Frogmore Cottage to scale back costs of the monarchy and it appears the Duke of York still wants that arrangement to last indefinitely.
Insiders said the Duke of York was previously given time to assure his brother he could provide the necessary funds to carry out repairs on the sprawling 30-room property.
Friends of Andrew and Sarah said they "are not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever" to stay after she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma following a battle with breast cancer.
A spokesperson for Fergie said the aggressive skin cancer was discovered when a dermatologist was removing and analyzing several moles while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery in the wake of her mastectomy.
The spox noted it was "distressing" for the Duchess of York to find out, but she hopes to ensure it was caught in the early stages and "remains in good spirits."
"When you are not well, you just want to be at home, and that's where the duschess is now. Her recent health scares have only made them value Royal Lodge more than ever," a pal of theirs told the Daily Beast. "The children and grandchildren can visit, there is a room for everyone to stay. The idea that they are going to throw all that away, after everything they have been through in the past few years, is absurd."
"Why should they [move out]?" the pal questioned. "It's their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out."
Andrew has continued to be embroiled in scandal in recent weeks after his ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced when he was named in court filings that were unsealed from a 2015 lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose other lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse was settled out of court back in 2022. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.
As the Duchess of York goes through her health battle, the pal speculates he will stand firm on his resolve to stay at the Windsor property.
"Andrew is a savvy businessman," said the friend. "He is not just going to give away an enormously valuable asset that also happens to be his home. He doesn't have much in his life anymore, but he does have Royal Lodge, and it keeps him busy."