Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Cancer-Stricken Sarah Ferguson 'Determined' to Stay at Royal Lodge, Pal Says

prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodgepp
Source: MEGA

Friends of Andrew and Sarah said they "are not going anywhere" amid her health battle.

By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, are fixed on the idea of staying at Royal Lodge following her latest cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rumors swirled that Andrew was granted permission by his brother, King Charles, to stay in late Oct. after asking the disgraced royal to relocate into the smaller Frogmore Cottage to scale back costs of the monarchy and it appears the Duke of York still wants that arrangement to last indefinitely.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Rumors swirled that Andrew was granted permission by his brother, King Charles, to stay in late Oct. after asking the disgraced royal to relocate into the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

Insiders said the Duke of York was previously given time to assure his brother he could provide the necessary funds to carry out repairs on the sprawling 30-room property.

Friends of Andrew and Sarah said they "are not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever" to stay after she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma following a battle with breast cancer.

A spokesperson for Fergie said the aggressive skin cancer was discovered when a dermatologist was removing and analyzing several moles while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery in the wake of her mastectomy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the Duke of York was previously given time to assure his brother he could provide the necessary funds to carry out repairs on the sprawling 30-room property.

The spox noted it was "distressing" for the Duchess of York to find out, but she hopes to ensure it was caught in the early stages and "remains in good spirits."

"When you are not well, you just want to be at home, and that's where the duschess is now. Her recent health scares have only made them value Royal Lodge more than ever," a pal of theirs told the Daily Beast. "The children and grandchildren can visit, there is a room for everyone to stay. The idea that they are going to throw all that away, after everything they have been through in the past few years, is absurd."

"Why should they [move out]?" the pal questioned. "It's their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodge
Source: MEGA

"Why should they [move out]?" the pal questioned. "It's their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out."

Andrew has continued to be embroiled in scandal in recent weeks after his ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced when he was named in court filings that were unsealed from a 2015 lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose other lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexual abuse was settled out of court back in 2022. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Andrew has continued to be embroiled in scandal in recent weeks.

As the Duchess of York goes through her health battle, the pal speculates he will stand firm on his resolve to stay at the Windsor property.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Andrew is a savvy businessman," said the friend. "He is not just going to give away an enormously valuable asset that also happens to be his home. He doesn't have much in his life anymore, but he does have Royal Lodge, and it keeps him busy."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.