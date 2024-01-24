Prince Andrew and Cancer-Stricken Sarah Ferguson 'Determined' to Stay at Royal Lodge, Pal Says

The spox noted it was "distressing" for the Duchess of York to find out, but she hopes to ensure it was caught in the early stages and "remains in good spirits."

"When you are not well, you just want to be at home, and that's where the duschess is now. Her recent health scares have only made them value Royal Lodge more than ever," a pal of theirs told the Daily Beast. "The children and grandchildren can visit, there is a room for everyone to stay. The idea that they are going to throw all that away, after everything they have been through in the past few years, is absurd."

"Why should they [move out]?" the pal questioned. "It's their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out."