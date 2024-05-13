What Breakup? 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Shuts Down Victoria Lee Robinson Split Rumors With Spicy Shot
Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson are still going strong! The Vanderpump Rules star put the breakup rumors to bed by sharing a scandalous photo with his model girlfriend to show they are very much together despite speculation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Robinson was the first to share the black-and-white snap, lifting her top to expose her bare breast as Sandoval pretended to bite it. The reality star reposted the spicy shot over the weekend with the caption, "D--- baby." FYI — they censored her exposed chest with a black heart.
The move signifies they are still hot for one another despite unfollowing each other last week after his Watch What Happens Live appearance with Jax Taylor.
The cover band singer, 41, went public with Robinson, 31, in February, marking his first relationship since blowing up his 9-year romance with Ariana Madix after his months-long affair with ex-Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was exposed in March 2023.
RadarOnline.com told you that Leviss sued Sandoval and Madix for alleged revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy.
The exes are fighting back against the accusations. Meanwhile, Robinson is distracting Sandoval from the legal battle. He admitted he was addicted to her on his pal Billie Lee's podcast, Billie and the Kid.
“My addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people,” he shared on her debut episode three months ago.
Sandoval continued to gush about his new love.
"She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself but she is also very humble and really cool,” he said of Robinson. “She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”
Sandoval's girlfriend recently claimed she's "never watched" Vanderpump Rules when Andy Cohen confronted her about dating the cheating star, claiming she was kept in the dark about the affair coined "Scandoval."
“I’ve never watched the show and I choose to keep it that way,” she told Cohen on WWHL.
Sandoval was allegedly "grilled" about his new relationship with Robinson during the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, with part one airing on Wednesday at 8 PM ET on Bravo. He's not the only one to move on post-Scandoval.
Madix has been dating Daniel Wai since last year.