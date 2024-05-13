Ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa's Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support, Interest in $3.4 Million Mansion

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s ex demanded spousal support weeks after he hit her with divorce papers. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Antonio’s ex-Patricia revealed she not only wants a monthly check but believes she’s owed a cut of their Beverly Hills mansion.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Antonio filed for divorce from Patricia on February 18, 2022. He listed the date of marriage as August 20, 2016, and the date of separation as June 1, 2018. The date of separation was interesting due to the duo being photographed celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary in 2021.

Patricia shared a photo of them at dinner in Athens, Greece. She captioned the post, “Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right! And the other is a husband! Happy 5th Anniversary.” A couple of months later, Patricia posted photos of them celebrating Thanksgiving with family. Around the same time, Antonio purchased a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,290 sq. ft. home in Beverly Hills.

In response to the first divorce, Patricia opposed the date of separation listed by Antonio. A couple of months later, the duo worked out a temporary deal where the politician agreed to pay Patricia $20k per month and another $40k to cover her legal fees. In March 2023, Antonio dismissed the divorce before it was finalized.

However, he filed a new petition for divorce in January 2024. He asked the court to terminate both parties' right to collect spousal support. He changed the date of separation to January 10, 2024. He noted, “The exact nature and amount of Petitioner's separate estate is presently unknown. Petitioner will seek leave to amend this Petition, as necessary, when same is ascertained."

In her newly filed response, Patricia asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate Antonio’s right to collect support. Her lawyer said, “The full nature and extent of Respondent's separate property assets and debts have not yet been determined at this time. Respondent will disclose all separate property assets and debts by serving the required financial disclosures. The information contained on this form is subject to amendment.”

Patricia said that the full extent of their community property will be determined at a later date. However, she said the community property includes the Beverly Hills mansion Antonio purchased in 2021. She asked that Antonio be on the hook for her legal fees in the case. Antonio served as mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013.