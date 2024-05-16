Read the Letter: Biden Staffer Resigns From White House in Protest of President's ‘Continued Support for Israel’s Genocide in Gaza'
One of President Joe Biden’s staffers resigned from the White House over the leader’s “continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Lily Greenberg Call became the first Jewish staffer to resign from the Biden Administration when she quit in protest of the president’s ongoing support for Israel in the Middle East.
Greenberg Call announced her sudden departure in a resignation letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday.
“I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration amidst President Biden’s disastrous, continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” she wrote.
“I am an American Jew,” Greenberg Call continued. “My family escaped antisemitic persecution in Europe and found refuge in America. They changed their names at Ellis Island and worked as farmers, peddlers, and salespeople. My grandparents could not go to college.”
“Two generations later, I have the honor of working as an appointee for the President of the United States,” the former Biden staffer went on. “The weight of this position is not lost on me. This is the story of many people in my community: a story of survival, upward mobility, and fulfillment of the American Dream.”
“And yet, I have asked myself many times over the last eight months: what is the point of having power if you will not use it to stop crimes against humanity?”
Greenberg Call served as special assistant to the Interior Department’s chief of staff before her sudden resignation on Wednesday.
While the resigned Biden staffer condemned the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that left thousands killed and hundreds more kidnapped, she also refused to support Israel’s response that has reportedly left 35,000 Palestinians – including an estimated 15,000 children – dead.
She called on President Biden to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas because “the answer to this is not to collectively punish millions of innocent Palestinians through displacement, famine, and ethnic cleansing.”
- Rigged? Lara Trump Claims Presidential Debates Are Already 'Fixed' Against Father-in-law Donald: 'the Scales Are Always Tipped'
- WATCH: President Biden Almost Suffers Another Nasty Spill During Ceremony for Fallen Police Officers
- 'Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!' Trump Slams Biden After Accepting Debate Challenge
“The President has the power to call for a lasting ceasefire, to stop sending weapons to Israel, and to condition aid,” Greenberg Call wrote in her resignation letter.
“The United States has used nearly no leverage throughout the last eight months to hold Israel accountable” she continued, “quite the opposite, we have enabled and legitimized Israel’s actions with vetoes of the UN resolutions designed to hold Israel accountable.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“President Biden has the blood of innocent people on his hands,” Greenberg Call concluded. “I am committed to creating a world where this does not happen – and this cannot be done from within the Biden Administration.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greenberg Call would not be the first Biden staffer to walk away from the administration over the president’s unwaning support for Israel – although she was the first Jewish staffer to do so.
Several additional Biden staffers have departed the White House in the more than seven months since Hamas attacked Israel in October.
Another 17 staffers issued an anonymous letter to President Biden in January. They accused the leader of being “complicit in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians” since the war between Israel and Hamas first started last year.