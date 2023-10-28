'Such a Whack Job': Mitt Romney Laughs Off Donald Trump's Insults After the Ex-President Bashes Him on Truth Social
Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney laughed at former President Donald Trump's series of attacks toward him posted on Truth Social.
The exchange began when Trump took to the platform to bash Romney, prompting the senator to respond with a scathing insult of his own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, the exchange between Romney and Trump occurred on Monday, October 23, as the former president was in New Hampshire to campaign for the upcoming primary.
Trump dedicated several posts on Truth Social to criticize Romney, mistakenly claiming that the senator had written an autobiography. The book Romney: A Reckoning was written by The Atlantic's McKay Coppins and was composed of a series of writings from Romney's personal journal and hours of interviews with the GOP senator himself.
"I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics," the former president lamented, "He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn't win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT."
"His crummy book says nothing good about anybody, other than RINO Paul [Ryan], who may be worse, and even dumber, than Mitt himself," Trump wrote to his 6.4 million followers, referencing former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had served as Romney's 2012 running mate.
During an interview for Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast, Coppins revealed Romney's response to Trump's rant.
The Utah senator allegedly referred to ex-Prez as a "whack job" and expressed his concerns about the rise of Trumpism within the Republican Party. This criticism from Romney comes after he voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachments and serves as a warning about the dangers of Trump's cult-like following.
Romney's resistance to Trump has had political consequences for him in his adopted red state of Utah.
Despite previously serving as the governor of Massachusetts, Romney has struggled to maintain support in Utah due to his clashes with Trump and his refusal to align himself with the former president's agenda.
In the new biography, Romney offers negative assessments of the top-tier Republicans in politics despite once being the party's nominee for the White House in 2012. This has further fueled the tensions between Romney and Trump.
Trump retaliated to Romney's comments on Truth Social, calling the senator "a total loser that only a mother could love."
He also highlighted that Romney had auditioned to be his secretary of State just weeks after the 2016 election, sharing a video of Romney speaking to reporters after their dinner meeting in New York City.
"Does he mention his late night dinner with me at Trump International Hotel when he begged to be Secretary of State, then giving GLOWING COMMENTS about DJT at a follow up News Conference?" Trump wrote in the online thread. "I didn't give him the job, NOR DID I EVER INTEND TO. I JUST WANTED TO PROVE A POINT, THAT MITT ROMNEY IS, & ALWAYS HAS BEEN, A LIGHTWEIGHT JOKE!"
Trump also quoted Romney saying that he had a "wonderful evening with President Trump" calling it "enlightening, and interesting, and engaging."