'Such a Whack Job': Mitt Romney Laughs Off Donald Trump's Insults After the Ex-President Bashes Him on Truth Social

According to the Daily Mail, the exchange between Romney and Trump occurred on Monday, October 23, as the former president was in New Hampshire to campaign for the upcoming primary.

Trump dedicated several posts on Truth Social to criticize Romney, mistakenly claiming that the senator had written an autobiography. The book Romney: A Reckoning was written by The Atlantic's McKay Coppins and was composed of a series of writings from Romney's personal journal and hours of interviews with the GOP senator himself.

"I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics," the former president lamented, "He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn't win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT."

"His crummy book says nothing good about anybody, other than RINO Paul [Ryan], who may be worse, and even dumber, than Mitt himself," Trump wrote to his 6.4 million followers, referencing former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had served as Romney's 2012 running mate.