Durham Report: FBI Dropped Four 'Criminal Activity' Probes Into Hillary Clinton Ahead of 2016 Presidential Election
The FBI reportedly quashed four federal investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation ahead of the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In yet another shocking revelation to come from Special Counsel John Durham’s report published earlier this week, the FBI reportedly closed four probes into both Hillary and Bill Clinton “in the months” before the election that November.
According to Durham’s report, three of the probes were launched over allegations the Clinton Foundation was involved in “criminal activity.”
The three probes were launched from the bureau’s field offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington, D.C., and New York.
Both the Little Rock and New York offices were investigating claims that an “outside commercial industry” was “likely engaged a federal public official in a flow of benefits scheme, namely, large monetary contributions were made to a non-profit, under both direct and indirect control of the federal public official, in exchange for favorable government action and/or influence.”
Meanwhile, the FBI’s Washington, D.C. office was reportedly investigating allegations that the Clintons “accepted millions in donations from foreign governments” in an effort to “influence U.S. foreign policy” starting during Hillary’s time as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State.
The fourth federal probe into the Clintons, which was also closed by the FBI in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, was launched earlier that year to investigate allegations Hillary continued to accept illegal donations throughout her presidential campaign.
“Beginning in late 2014, before Clinton formally declared her presidential candidacy, the FBI learned from a well-placed [source] that a foreign government was planning to send an individual to contribute to Clinton’s anticipated presidential campaign, as a way to gain influence with Clinton should she win the presidency,” Durham’s report found.
The “foreign individual” allegedly paid Hillary a $2,700 campaign contribution before sending another contribution of “a significant sum of money.”
One FBI agent involved in the federal probes against the Clintons reportedly told Special Counsel Durham that everyone was “super more careful” and “scared with the big name” Clinton involved.
“They were pretty ‘tippy-toeing’ around [Hillary] because there was a chance she would be the next President,” Durham’s report read.
Durham ultimately concluded that that the FBI “dragged its feet” and “failed to pursue” the allegations against the then-candidate and the Clinton Foundation.
A spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation has since denied the allegations the foundation was involved in “criminal activity.”
"[The Durham Report] emphasized what’s been clear for many years – there’s never been any wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Daily Mail this week.
“None of the Clintons have ever taken any money from the Clinton Foundation — in fact, the Clintons themselves are major donors to the Clinton Foundation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FBI came under fire on Monday after the Durham Report ultimately concluded that the FBI had no “credible grounds” to investigate the alleged links between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.