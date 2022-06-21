'We're Going RINO Hunting!' Shotgun-Toting GOP Senate Candidate Eric Greitens Releases Frightening & Controversial Campaign Ad

The clip showed the embattled former governor armed with a shotgun as he and the group of weapon-wielding men burst into a house to hunt “RINOs” – an acronym for “Republicans in Name Only.”

"We're going RINO hunting," Greitens said in the widely condemned and highly controversial ad.

"Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country,” he continued, after making the bizarre claim that "The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice."