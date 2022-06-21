Riding Solo! Kanye West Looks Somber Without Kids After Reuniting With Ex Kim Kardashian For 'Co-Parenting' Duties

Despite the warm weather, Ye covered up in his pullover, black pants, socks and slides, looking glum in photos obtained by DailyMail just after his reunion with ex Kim Kardashian.

Radar has learned The Kardashians star, 41, is "focused on co-parenting" with her former flame and wants a healthy friendship with the father of their four kids.

It seems she is holding true to that promise as the Skims founder and Kanye were seen putting their differences aside while watching their eldest daughter, North, play basketball last Friday.