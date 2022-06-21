Riding Solo! Kanye West Looks Somber Without Kids After Reuniting With Ex Kim Kardashian For 'Co-Parenting' Duties
Kanye "Ye" West seemingly wanted to go under the radar during his solo outing this week, sporting a black hoodie while dining at L.A. hotspot Nobu.
After grabbing a bite to eat for lunch, the Eazy rapper, who just turned 45, was spotted having a brief exchange with a woman as he prepared to leave the popular food stop.
Despite the warm weather, Ye covered up in his pullover, black pants, socks and slides, looking glum in photos obtained by DailyMail just after his reunion with ex Kim Kardashian.
Radar has learned The Kardashians star, 41, is "focused on co-parenting" with her former flame and wants a healthy friendship with the father of their four kids.
It seems she is holding true to that promise as the Skims founder and Kanye were seen putting their differences aside while watching their eldest daughter, North, play basketball last Friday.
Kim and Kanye share 9-year-old North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Fans noticed the exes sat apart as they watched the match in Thousand Oaks.
The family outing came two days before she gave a special shoutout to her estranged husband on Instagram, showing a drastic improvement from their once-frosty social media exchanges as her romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson heats up.
"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," Kim gushed in honor of the special occasion.
These days, Kim is "moving ahead" without Kanye, sources told RadarOnline.com, but she's also "simultaneously focused on having a great relationship" with her ex so they can best care for their kids.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the next hearing in their divorce is scheduled for August 5 — where the parties are to set a trial date if they cannot reach a settlement.
The SKKN beauty mogul filed for divorce from the Famous hitmaker in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She and Kanye were declared legally single this March.
"It's going good," she said of their co-parenting dynamic during her Tuesday appearance on Today. "We had, you know, Father's Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father's Day dinner and North cooked."
Over the weekend, Kim also shared new bikini-clad pictures captured during her and Pete's PDA-filled tropical Tahitian trip, showing the couple having fun in the sun.