Donald Trump Demands Joe Biden Take Drug Test Ahead of the Debates After His State of the Union Address: 'He Was High as a Kite'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden mocked Trump in a post where he offered to debate the former president.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden tweeted Wednesday, May 15.

The 45th president immediately accepted, taking to Truth Social to write, "Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far."

"It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.'" He continued, "I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September."