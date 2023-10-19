Fox News' Bret Baier Breaks D.C. Real Estate Record With $31.9 Million Listing After Buying $37 Million Palm Beach Estate
Fox News host Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, listed their Washington, D.C., mansion for a record-breaking $31.9 million, a year after they purchased a Palm Beach, Florida, property for over $37 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The listing makes the Baier's home the most expensive residential property for sale in D.C. history.
The Fox News host's D.C. home is being listed through real estate agent Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Baiers dropped $25 million on renovations for the property they purchased for a mere $5.4 million in 2018.
The couple added 16,250 square feet to the five-bedroom home over three years, bringing the project's total cost to over $30 million.
After the extensive renovations, the Baiers moved into their custom D.C. home in April 2022. That same summer, the anchor's family began dividing time between Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach, where they had recently purchased another home.
Bret told the outlet that his family's travel to Florida picked up after the pandemic.
"The move to Florida was a great adventure for our family, and the boys fell in love with it," the news anchor said of their Sunshine State travels.
According to Bret's wife, the home was perfect for high-profile prospective buyers or those with deep pockets looking for an "escape" from the hustle and bustle of Washington D.C.
"We created this private place where we could escape to and not worry about any intruders," Amy told the outlet.
There was certainly plenty of room to retreat from the public eye in the French Chateau-style home.
Situated on 1.47 acres on the highest point in Washington D.C., the property boasts a sprawling design that features seven bathrooms and two powder rooms. Heated floors provided luxurious comfort in the cold D.C. winters and a home gym, movie theater, indoor sports court, and golf simulator provided all the entertainment one could need.
The Washingtonian reported that the home also featured a paved circular motor court complete with a fountain in the center, as well as two three-car garages.
If those features weren't enticing enough, the home also has tiered manicured gardens that lead to a 56-foot heated pool, which is nestled nearby a golf-putting green and chipping area.