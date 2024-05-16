Your tip
Megyn Kelly

Donald Trump Agreed to Presidential Debate to 'Forestall' Potential Jail Sentence in Criminal Hush Money Trial, Megyn Kelly's Guest Speculates

Source: MEGA

A guest on Megyn Kelly’s podcast speculated that Donald Trump only agreed to debate next month to forestall a potential jail sentence.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

A guest on Megyn Kelly’s podcast speculated that Donald Trump only agreed to debate President Joe Biden next month in an effort to forestall a potential jail sentence in the criminal hush money case currently against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a bombshell development to come hours after Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two presidential debates on June 27 and September 10, Kelly was joined by criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos to discuss the sudden debate development.

But according to Geragos, Trump only agreed to debate Biden next month to challenge Judge Juan Merchan not to place him in jail should the jury find the 45th president guilty of falsifying business records to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.

“The reason that Trump agreed, and he agreed so readily, is that this is three-dimensional chess, and he knows that he is most likely going to get convicted,” Kelly’s guest said on Wednesday.

“Most judges will remand you immediately into custody pending sentencing,” Geragos continued. “He is forestalling. He is going to dare this judge: You put me in custody, I have a presidential debate and you have definitely interfered with the election.”

“I think that is exactly what is happening,” Geragos added.

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“He is forestalling," Mark Geragos speculated. "He is going to dare this judge: You put me in custody, I have a presidential debate and you have definitely interfered with the election.”

Kelly’s second guest, prosecutor Marcia Clark, also weighed in on the possibility of Trump not being immediately remanded into custody should he be found guilty in the criminal hush money case against him.

According to Clark, Judge Merchan would most likely not remand Trump into custody – but the judge may order the ex-president to wear an ankle monitor.

“It’s Trump,” Clark said on Wednesday. “I think the judge will probably not remand him. He might take his passport to prevent him from leaving town.”

“Maybe even give him an ankle monitor,” Kelly’s guest continued. “But I don’t think that he is going to get remanded.”

Source: MEGA

“We could have a presidential debate with one of the candidates wearing an ankle monitor…”

As for Kelly, she appeared nearly speechless after learning that Trump – if found guilty later this month – could be forced to wear an ankle monitor pending his sentencing.

“Oh my god,” Kelly said with her hand on her head. “We could have a presidential debate with one of the candidates wearing an ankle monitor…”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the latest episode of Kelly’s podcast came just hours after President Biden and ex-President Trump agreed to two debates ahead of the general election in November.

The first debate was scheduled for June 27 and would be hosted by CNN. The second, scheduled for September 10, would be hosted by ABC.

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden and ex-President Trump recently agreed to two debates ahead of the general election in November.

Meanwhile, Trump’s criminal hush money trial is currently underway in Manhattan. The prosecution is expected to finish their arguments on Thursday, at which point the defense would present their case.

The jury in the case would most likely deliberate and share their verdict sometime before the end of the month.

