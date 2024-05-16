Donald Trump Agreed to Presidential Debate to 'Forestall' Potential Jail Sentence in Criminal Hush Money Trial, Megyn Kelly's Guest Speculates

A guest on Megyn Kelly’s podcast speculated that Donald Trump only agreed to debate President Joe Biden next month in an effort to forestall a potential jail sentence in the criminal hush money case currently against him, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a bombshell development to come hours after Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two presidential debates on June 27 and September 10, Kelly was joined by criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos to discuss the sudden debate development.