'Crosses the Line': Hunter Biden's Daughter Naomi Slams Jesse Watters Over 'Ugly' Fox News Segment
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi issued a rare statement against Jesse Watters this week after the Fox News host targeted her father and grandfather, RadarOnline.com can report.
Naomi, 30, fired back at Watters on Wednesday night shortly after the Jesse Watters Primetime host said that President Joe Biden was “not the best father” to Hunter.
“I knew [Joe] Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” Watters said this week during a segment about immigration and the southern border.
“The man can’t say no to his own son, he can’t say stop, he can’t have consequences for actions,” the Fox News host continued. “And that’s what you need, you need a man in charge on the border to say: This is not going to be allowed.”
Naomi responded shortly after with a scathing tweet against Watters. She called the Fox News host’s segment “ugly” and argued that Watters “crossed the line” by targeting the Biden family.
“I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset,” Hunter’s daughter wrote. “This crosses the line.”
“Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything,” she continued. “You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s statement against Watters on Wednesday night was not the first time she spoke out against her family’s critics.
Hunter’s daughter also targeted GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier this month after the embattled first son crashed a Capitol Hill hearing about holding him in contempt of Congress.
“WOW - Hunter Biden fled the scene when I started exposing the truth behind the Biden Crime Family,” Greene wrote on January 10. “Too bad his daddy can’t save him this time.”
“We have mountains of evidence of Biden family corruption and foreign influence peddling and there will be accountability for these crimes,” the MAGA House Rep. added.
Naomi responded shortly after and noted that “everyone fled the scene” once House Rep. Greene “started lying.”
“Actually, it appears everyone fled the scene when she started lying,” Hunter’s daughter tweeted.
Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden has also spoken out to defend Hunter amid the attacks launched against him by House Republicans.
Dr. Biden called the attacks against Hunter “cruel” and emphasized that she was “really proud” of the first son as he continues his addiction recovery.
"What they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I'm really proud of how he has rebuilt his life after addiction," Dr. Biden said earlier this month.
"I love my son,” she continued. “It's hurt my grandchildren. That's what I’m so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well."
Hunter has since offered to sit for a closed-door deposition with members of the House GOP in connection to their ongoing investigation into him.