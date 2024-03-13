Cardi B's Friend Star Brim, Ex-Godmother to Violent Street Gang, Ordered to Cut Ties With Bloods After Being Sentenced to Prison Time
Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim will not only have to serve a year behind bars — but a federal judge imposed a strict set of rules once she’s out on probation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brim, a former Godmother of the 5-9 Brims who are a branch of the Bloods street gang out in Brooklyn, was arrested in 2020 as part of the NYPD’s gang round-up.
The 5-9 Brims is a violent criminal organization that has terrorized residents of Brooklyn and Queens by committing brutal acts of violence in public places, trafficking narcotics on the streets, and defrauding victims through financial schemes,” prosecutors said.
Prosecutors accused Brim of ordering an attack on two female bartenders who she felt disrespected her associates.
Brim reached a plea deal and agreed to plead guilty to certain charges. Ahead of her sentencing, the ex-gang member pleaded for a soft sentence.
She claimed she had an extremely rough and abusive childhood that led to her making bad decisions in life. Brim said she joined the gang at 12.
“Like many young people who are similarly situated, the gang became her family and a safe haven from the years of abuse heaped upon her at home,” her lawyer said.
Brim claimed she never “succumbed” to the “expected trappings of gang life.” She told the court she never used or sold drugs — and never touched alcohol.
In court, she claimed to have cut all ties with the Bloods after her 2020 arrest. She claimed to have been working hard to turn her life around and support her kid — who she gave birth to after her arrest.
Her lawyer name-dropped Cardi as part of the plea for probation and no prison time.
Brim’s lawyer said, “[Brim’s] Instagram presence grew tremendously because of her friendship with Belcalis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B. Throughout the years, Star has developed skin care products, advertised other products and became an “influencer” – which has allowed her to earn additional income.”
The motion revealed Brim lost her mother and father during the pandemic and things have been tough for her.
At the sentencing, the judge wasn’t completely swayed by Brim. He ordered her to serve one year and one day behind bars for her crimes.
According to the sentencing documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brin will have to surrender before July 1 and will likely serve her time at a prison in Connecticut.
Following her release, Brim will serve 3 year’s probation where she will have to report to a probation officer.
Brim was ordered to complete one drug test within 15 days of beginning supervised release and then complete at least two periodic drug tests.
The court ordered her to participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program once released.
Further, the judge said Brim “shall not interact with anyone from the Bloods gang (or the 59 Brins faction), including on the Internet, nor frequent any neighborhood or area prevalent with Bloods gang members.”
Brim has yet to speak out about the sentence.