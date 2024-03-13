Cardi B's Friend Star Brim, Ex-Godmother to Violent Street Gang, Ordered to Cut Ties With Bloods After Being Sentenced to Prison Time

Cardi B’s close friend Star Brim will not only have to serve a year behind bars — but a federal judge imposed a strict set of rules once she’s out on probation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brim, a former Godmother of the 5-9 Brims who are a branch of the Bloods street gang out in Brooklyn, was arrested in 2020 as part of the NYPD’s gang round-up.