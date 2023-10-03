Lawyer for Unindicted Co-conspirator in Trump Georgia Case Claims Client Has Evidence Against Sidney Powell: 'It Is Problematic for Her'
A lawyer representing an unindicted co-conspirator in the Georgia election case indicated this week that his client has damaging evidence against indicted co-conspirator Sidney Powell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come weeks after former President Donald Trump and 18 other accused co-conspirators were indicted in Georgia over their alleged efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election results, lawyer Tim Parlatore indicated that his client, Bernard Kerik, has evidence against Powell.
Kerik, a Trump ally, was one of the 30 suspected co-conspirators not charged by District Attorney Fani Willis in the Georgia election case in August.
According to Kerik’s lawyer, Kerik has evidence that would “indicate criminality” by Powell in connection to the case.
“From my understanding, he does not have anything that would indicate criminality by the president, by Rudy Giuliani, or any member of the Giuliani team,” Parlatore told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday night. “Would he potentially be helpful in a case against Sidney Powell? I think he would.”
“And I think that’s kind of a wrinkle to this case that’s difficult on a whole bunch of different levels,” Kerik’s lawyer continued. “So, I could see why they would want him to testify relevant to Sidney Powell.”
Parlatore then suggested that Giuliani – who was charged alongside Trump and Powell in August – did not do anything wrong because the former New York City mayor was just “pursuing leads” connected to alleged election fraud in Georgia.
But Powell, according to Kerik’s lawyer, “knowingly” put out false claims regarding election fraud taking place in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.
“In this group, it is primarily Sidney Powell because the testimony that he has is that Rudy Giuliani and his whole team, they were pursuing leads,” Parlatore explained. “They were hampered by a lack of time, a lack of resources, and so that prevented them from being able to chase everything down completely.”
“But when they talk about people putting out knowingly false claims,” he continued, “Kerik and others are gonna be able to point right over at Sidney Powell.”
Even more surprising was Parlatore’s claim that Trump and Giuliani might be “exculpated” because the pair fired Powell from their team after she made a series of false claims about election fraud in Georgia.
“It’s actually, in a weird way, very exculpatory to President Trump and to Rudy Giuliani,” Parlatore told Tapper. “So, I do think it is problematic for her, but in inculpating her, it also exculpates Rudy Giuliani and President Trump.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Powell was indicted alongside Trump, Giuliani, and 16 other suspected co-conspirators by a Georgia grand jury in August over her alleged efforts to overturn the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
Powell was charged with seven counts in the case – including two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.
Meanwhile, both Trump and Giuliani face 13 charges in the case.
One of the original 19 indicted defendants pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts last week.