Lawyer for Unindicted Co-conspirator in Trump Georgia Case Claims Client Has Evidence Against Sidney Powell: 'It Is Problematic for Her'

A lawyer representing an unindicted co-conspirator in the Georgia election case indicated this week that his client has damaging evidence against indicted co-conspirator Sidney Powell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come weeks after former President Donald Trump and 18 other accused co-conspirators were indicted in Georgia over their alleged efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 presidential election results, lawyer Tim Parlatore indicated that his client, Bernard Kerik, has evidence against Powell.