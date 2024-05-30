Cop Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Complains About 'Ruined' Pair of ‘Freaking $80 Pants’ After All Charges Are Dropped Against No. 1 Golfer
The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler complained that his “freaking $80 pants” were “ruined” in the events leading up to the PGA golfer’s arrest earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a curious development to come after the Louisville Metro Police Department dropped all four charges against Scheffler on Wednesday afternoon following the golfer’s arrest on May 17, Detective Bryan Gillis released a statement regarding the incident.
Detective Gillis stood by his initial claim that he was “drug” by Scheffler’s car on the morning of May 17 outside of Valhalla Golf Club and “received visible injuries.”
He also praised Scheffler for the golfer’s “dignity, humility and respect” during the tense situation.
“Mr. Scheffler and I both agree that there will be no ill will over this going forward,” Detective Gillis wrote on Wednesday. “Instead of giving a negative public reaction, he chose to speak with dignity, humility and respect. My family and I appreciate that.”
The officer then criticized Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, after he claimed that his pro golfer client was “falsely arrested” by Gillis on the morning of May 17 outside Valhalla Golf Club.
“It was unfortunate and disturbing to hear Steve Romines’ commentary today claiming a ‘false arrest’ was made and for him to challenge my honesty and integrity,” Gillis wrote. “I’d be surprised and disappointed if Mr. Scheffler actually had any part in making those statements.”
“To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrist,” Gillis added. “I’m going to recover from it, and it will be ok.”
Detective Gillis then complained about his “ruined” pants as he concluded his statement on Wednesday.
“PS...” the detective wrote. “Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants. To those concerned, they were indeed ruined.”
“But Scottie, it’s all good,” he concluded. “I never would’ve guessed I’d have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this. Take care and be safe.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Detective Gillis’ statement came shortly after the LMPD dropped four charges against Scheffler.
The two-time Masters champion was arrested outside the PGA Championship earlier this month after there was confusion over traffic flow as police investigated the scene where an individual was struck and killed by a shuttle bus.
Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.
All four charges were officially dismissed on Wednesday afternoon by Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.
“I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same,” Scheffler wrote in a statement of his own after the charges were dropped. “Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard.”
“This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation,” the two-time Masters champion added.