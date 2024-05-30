Cop Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Complains About 'Ruined' Pair of ‘Freaking $80 Pants’ After All Charges Are Dropped Against No. 1 Golfer

The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler complained that his “freaking $80 pants” were “ruined” in the events leading up to the PGA golfer’s arrest earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a curious development to come after the Louisville Metro Police Department dropped all four charges against Scheffler on Wednesday afternoon following the golfer’s arrest on May 17, Detective Bryan Gillis released a statement regarding the incident.