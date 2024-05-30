Actor John Cusack TRASHES 'Sadistic Ghoul' Nikki Haley After She Writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli Artillery Shell Meant for Palestine
Actor John Cusack trashed Nikki Haley after the GOP politician wrote “finish them” on an Israeli artillery shell meant to be used against Hamas in Palestine, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cusack, 57, took to X several times this week after Haley visited Israel on Monday amid the nation’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and Rafah.
The GOP presidential primary dropout was photographed as she signed her name, alongside a controversial message, for Hamas on an artillery shell shortly before it was loaded into an Israeli warcraft.
“Finish them!” the former South Carolina governor wrote. “America [loves] Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”
Flash forward to Tuesday, and Cusack had a few choice words for Haley following her controversial stunt in Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.
“Anyone who signs a f------ bomb should be put in a mental institution,” the Say Anything actor tweeted. “For the criminally insane.”
“What can you say about a human being who writes this?” Cusack added on Thursday alongside a photo of Haley’s artillery shell message. “You could tell her to go to H--- but she’s already in it.”
The High Fidelity actor returned to X on Thursday night to trash Haley further. He called the GOP politician a “sadistic ghoul” and a “savage piece of s---.”
“She needs a nice list of her true qualities,” Cusack tweeted. “She who writes ‘finish them’ with a big [heart]like a psychotic teenage serial killer.”
“A deathkkul ghoul,” he continued. “Groveling spineless heartless vicious brutal malicious barbarous brutal callous cruel despotic inhuman sadistic savage piece of s---.”
While Haley did not respond to Cusack directly, she did visit X to defend herself from the backlash she received for her trip to Israel earlier in the week.
The former United Nations ambassador insisted that “Israel did not start this war” and argued that “Israel must do whatever is necessary to protect her people from evil.”
“Israel did not start this war – Hamas did,” Haley wrote on Wednesday morning alongside additional photos from her visit to Israel. “Families in southern Israel woke on October 7, as 3,000 Hamas fighters brutalized Israelis. Thousands of Palestinian civilians followed joining in the destruction, looting, and violence.”
“When Hamas promises they will do it again, Israel should believe them,” she continued. “Israel must do whatever is necessary to protect her people from evil. Americans must remember that when Iran and Hamas chant ‘Death to Israel’ they also promise ‘Death to America.’”
“Israel is fighting America’s enemies,” Haley concluded her tweet.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 36,000 Palestinians were estimated to have been killed so far in Israel’s war against Hamas. An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed on October 7, 2023 when the Palestinian terrorist group launched an attack against southern Israel.
The rising death toll in Gaza and Rafah has since led to international calls for a ceasefire between the two warring parties. Both Hamas and Israel have refused the calls for a ceasefire.