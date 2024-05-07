WATCH: 'Clueless' Kamala Harris Shouts 'Shrimp and Grits' When Asked About Hamas Ceasefire Deal in Gaza
Vice President Kamala Harris shouted “shrimp and grits” this week when questioned about Hamas’ decision to agree to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward incident unfolded on Monday as Harris visited Detroit, Michigan to push her and President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.
But the vice president appeared to dodge reporters as she visited a Black-owned business called Joe Louis Southern Kitchen for lunch.
"Madam Vice President, Hamas says it accepted a ceasefire deal,” one reporter asked Harris as she exited the restaurant with a bag of food. “Your reaction?”
“Shrimp and grits,” Harris responded as she was escorted into a nearby SUV. “You wanted to know? Shrimp and grits.”
The vice president was ridiculed online after the awkward incident went viral, and many wondered why Harris did not comment on the Hamas ceasefire development that was unfolding in the Middle East on Monday.
“She’s gotta be the most clueless Vice President we’ve ever had,” one person tweeted alongside a viral video of Monday’s “shrimp and grits” incident.
“The Biden administration is truly incompetent,” another X user commented.
“Hamas is accepting shrimp and grits for a ceasefire,” another person quipped. “Who knew?”
“That's how Trump should answer every press question from now on,” one more user responded.
Meanwhile, Vice President Harris also made headlines on Monday for a speech she gave during her visit to Detroit regarding Black-owned businesses and the economic struggles many Black business owners face.
“We all know Black entrepreneurs do not lack for ideas and ambition but often lack the capital that is necessary to turn an idea into a thriving business,” she noted during her Michigan campaign stop this week.
“As a result of lasting legacies, of structural inequities such as segregation, redlining, and so-called urban renewal, today Black Americans are 40 percent less likely to own a home,” Harris added regarding racial disparities in the real estate market.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the vice president’s awkward “shrimp and grits” incident on Monday in Detroit came just a few weeks after she suffered another embarrassing situation in Puerto Rico in March.
Harris clapped and bopped along to a song played by a group of Puerto Rican natives before she realized that the performance was protesting her visit to the unincorporated U.S. territory.
"We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?" the demonstrators chanted as Harris clapped along.
"The vice president is here making history,” the natives continued. “We want to know what she thinks of the colony. We will keep playing the plena of our country.”
“Long live free Palestine and Haiti too!"