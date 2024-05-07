Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Shrinking Waist After Hitting 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: 'How Is That Real?'
Kim Kardashian dropped jaws while donning a custom Maison Margiela dress for this year's Met Gala.
Fashion-loving fans rushed to X, formerly Twitter, and were quick to comment about her shrinking waist which was accentuated in the silver floral chainmail gown featuring an armor-like bustier corset top. The reality star paired her ensemble with a gray bolero cardigan.
John Galliano is the creative director of Maison Margiela and helped put together her eye-catching silver look. It was her midriff, however, that caused a stir online.
"How is that waist real?!?" one social media user asked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"We need to start shaming Kim Kardashian for her waist trainers. She looks like a scary doll," another echoed. "How many ribs did she get removed?" a third speculated.
"She looks miserable — I'm sure from the waist cinching within an inch of her life and she's clutching that sweater like a zombie," a fourth chimed in.
Kardashian was among the stars to step out in style to celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.
After she shared images of her outfit on Instagram, fans continued to post comments with their concerns while others praised her look and said she brought her A-game at the star-studded event.
The SKIMS founder is no stranger to opting for daring and iconic fashions, famously losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into her 2022 Met Gala dress honoring the late Marilyn Monroe.
"I'm going to do every last thing I can to try to make this happen," she shared about her strict regimen at the time. "It's going to be really hard and I'm going to have to eat so clean and so perfect and try to cut out sugar, which is so hard for me."
Monroe wore the original sparkling dress when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
Kardashian told Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that she was determined to wear the outfit, revealing she treated her weight loss process like a role as it "was really important to me."
The Hulu star borrowed the gown from Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which bought the historic number from Julien's Auction in November 2016 for a staggering $4.81 million.