'Embarrassing': Kamala Harris Accidentally Claps Along to Song Protesting Her During Puerto Rico Visit

In footage shared on social media , Harris can be seen enjoying the music until someone appears to translate the lyrics from Spanish to English.

Vice President Kamala Harris unwittingly clapped along to a song protesting her visit to Puerto Rico on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kamala Harris mindlessly dances to song protesting her visit to US colony of Puerto Rico, stops clapping once her aide translates it. 🎵 "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony." pic.twitter.com/lkko4hCnW3

"The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. We will keep playing the plena of our country. Long live free Palestine and Haiti too!"

"We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?" the demonstrators chanted in Spanish to a rhythmic drumbeat outside La Goyco community center in San Juan .

Kamala Harris' trip to Puerto Rico on Friday was met by protest over the Biden administration's foreign policy.

Harris' trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend marked her first to the territory since being elected vice president. She highlighted the Biden administration ongoing federal aid to Puerto Rico in the wake of devastating hurricanes.

"So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico," Harris proclaimed. "I see we are making a difference. There is still more work to do."

The visit came amid an effort by Democrats to boost their outreach to Latino voters ahead of the general election in November. Although Puerto Ricans living on the island cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections, over 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the United States mainland.