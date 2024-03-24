'Embarrassing': Kamala Harris Accidentally Claps Along to Song Protesting Her During Puerto Rico Visit
Vice President Kamala Harris unwittingly clapped along to a song protesting her visit to Puerto Rico on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In footage shared on social media, Harris can be seen enjoying the music until someone appears to translate the lyrics from Spanish to English.
"We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?" the demonstrators chanted in Spanish to a rhythmic drumbeat outside La Goyco community center in San Juan.
"The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. We will keep playing the plena of our country. Long live free Palestine and Haiti too!"
Harris' trip to Puerto Rico over the weekend marked her first to the territory since being elected vice president. She highlighted the Biden administration ongoing federal aid to Puerto Rico in the wake of devastating hurricanes.
"So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico," Harris proclaimed. "I see we are making a difference. There is still more work to do."
The visit came amid an effort by Democrats to boost their outreach to Latino voters ahead of the general election in November. Although Puerto Ricans living on the island cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections, over 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the United States mainland.
"I think this is definitely a clear message to Puerto Ricans voters in swing states in 2024," Julio Ricardo Varela, founder of Latino Rebels, told CBS News.
"They're saying, we care about the island, we're doing our very best to improve the federal recovery, they're trying to create a contrast to what happened under the Trump administration, and in the end this is election politics."
Not everyone, however, was happy to see Harris in Puerto Rico. Demonstrators in San Juan burned American flags in the streets and held up signs with slogans like "Kamala Harris War criminal" in protest of the Biden administration's response to conflict in Gaza and Haiti.
"We find her presence disrespectful," Joselyn Velázquez told AP News as a group of protesters around her waved Palestinian flags.
"She is not welcome here," another protester added.