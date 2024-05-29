Scottie Scheffler's Charges Dropped Over Gameday Arrest, No. 1 Golfer Avoids Additional Jail Time

Scheffler will be represented by his attorney at the hearing on May 29.

Scottie Scheffler can rest easy tonight. The charges stemming from his arrest at the PGA Championship were dropped on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, the professional golfer was charged with reckless driving, assault of an officer, criminal mischief, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic after injuring a detective with his vehicle ahead of the second round of the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club two weeks ago.