Scottie Scheffler's Charges Dropped Over Gameday Arrest, No. 1 Golfer Avoids Additional Jail Time
Scottie Scheffler can rest easy tonight. The charges stemming from his arrest at the PGA Championship were dropped on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, the professional golfer was charged with reckless driving, assault of an officer, criminal mischief, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic after injuring a detective with his vehicle ahead of the second round of the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club two weeks ago.
Scheffler faced serious jail time as the assault of an officer is a felony and carries up to 10 years in prison; however, the Louisville Police Department reached an agreement with the 27-year-old and will not pursue “any legal action related to the ramifications of the May 17 arrest.”
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell filed documents this afternoon requesting that all charges against Scheffler be dropped. Per Mediaite, O'Connell chalked the incident up to a misunderstanding.
As this outlet reported, the world's number one golfer was handcuffed and thrown in the back of a cop car after allegedly ignoring what he believed was security staff and trying to gain access to the club. The officers were controlling traffic after a pedestrian died in an accident.
Video showed Scheffler pulling around the officers after they told him to stop.
Detective Bryan Gillis was hospitalized with injuries after he attached himself to the Masters champion's vehicle. Scheffler allegedly continued driving another 10 yards before stopping. When the athlete finally stopped, the cop dragged him out, pushed him against the car, and placed him in handcuffs.
Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, told CBS News "never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle" and added that "we will litigate this matter as needed."
The golfer released a statement about his arrest on Instagram, saying it was a "very chaotic situation."
"There was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," Scheffler shared. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."
ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured the shocking video of his arrest.
In the clip, Scheffler was heard begging, "Can you please help me?" while being led away in cuffs and put in the back of the police car. Law enforcement was on the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus while crossing the road in a lane for the tournament traffic.