He’s Baaaack! New Daily Beast Boss Joanna Coles Scrambles to Recruit Ex-CNN Host Brian Stelter As Site Undergoes Massive Layoffs

Joanna Coles, the new boss at The Daily Beast, is on a mission to recruit big names like former CNN host Brian Stelter while reportedly planning to cut more than a third of the staff, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 61-year-old media veteran from the United Kingdom was brought on last month as chief creative and content officer by businessman Barry Diller and CEO Ben Sherwood, who hoped she could revamp the struggling New York-based news site.

Coles has held leading roles at major publications, serving as editor-in-chief of Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan, and most recently heading Hearst Magazines as CCO. She and Sherwood were hired by The Beast in exchange for equity in Diller’s company, IAC, which controls the publication.