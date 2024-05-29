Your tip
Trump Slams 'Wacko' Robert De Niro Over Bizarre Protest Outside Manhattan Courthouse Where His Hush Money Trial is Taking Place

donald trump robert de niro malignant psychopathic dictator
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump responded to Robert De Niro over protest outside the Manhattan courthouse.

By:

May 29 2024

Donald Trump responded to Robert De Niro after the actor staged a protest outside the Manhattan courthouse where his hush-money trial is taking place, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The embattled ex-president, 77, branded De Niro, 80, a "wacko" for showing up to the courthouse with two Capitol police officers who were present on January 6, 2021.

jailed donald trump secret service local jail officials remand on spot
Source: MEGA

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments.

On Tuesday, May 28, the legendary actor bizarrely called a press conference on behalf of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. While speaking to reporters, De Niro claimed Trump was destroying democracy and "wants to sow total chaos."

"I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you," the Goodfellas star said. "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted."

robert de niro
Source: MEGA

De Niro accused Trump of trying to destroy democracy.

"And elections. Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done," De Niro continued. "If he gets in. I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave."

During the protest, De Niro also sparred with MAGA supporters, who he accused of being "gangsters."

jailed donald trump secret service local jail officials remand on spot
Source: MEGA

The ex-president claimed De Niro suffers from an 'incurable case' of 'Trump derangement syndrome.'

After Trump caught wind of De Niro's stunt outside the courthouse, he took to Truth Social to slam the actor.

"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was," the ex-president wrote.

"Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA," Trump added.

"Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!"

donald trumps bronx rally crowd size exposed overhead view protesters
Source: MEGA

Trump doubled down on his insults and called the actor a 'broken down fool' on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the jury broke for deliberation the following day on Wednesday, May 29. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts, has denied the alleged 2006 affair with Daniels — and claimed the trial was a "witch hunt" to keep him off the campaign trail.

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, Trump repeated his false claim that the trial was brought by the Democrat president.

De Niro appeared to still be on Trump's mind as he told reporters the actor was a "broken down fool."

