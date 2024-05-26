'Keep Getting Your 3 Percent': Donald Trump Loses It After Being Bombarded With Boos at Libertarian National Convention
Former President Donald Trump faced a rare moment of adversity as he spoke at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington. The audience, far from being friendly, booed him continuously for the first 15 minutes of his speech.
Despite the hostile reception, Trump decided to confront the crowd by mocking their numbers.
“Now I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, and we should win together,” the ex-prez told the crowd. “Because the Libertarians want to vote for me … and it’s very important because we have to get rid of the worst president in history.”
Trump's speech took an unexpected turn when he quoted an American Spectator article suggesting the Libertarian Party should nominate him for President.
This action further fueled the audience's anger, leading some of his supporters in the room to try to drown out the boos with chants of “We want Trump.” After several minutes of chanting, the former president responded defiantly.
In the face of escalating boos, Trump retorted, "That's nice... Only if you want to win. Maybe you don't want to win ... If you want to lose, don't do that. Keep getting your three percent every four years." This remark, aimed at the dissenting crowd, only served to aggravate the situation.
The audience's reaction grew more intense following Trump's taunting remarks, with the boos becoming even louder.
Unfazed by the hostility, Trump continued his speech for another 20 minutes, deliberately provoking the audience multiple times along the way.
- Trump In Da Hood: Rappers Who Ex-Prez Invited on Stage at Bronx Campaign Stop Have Been Indicted Over Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Veepstakes Frontrunner Emerges: Trump Zeroes in on 'Unexpected' Pick of Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas as 2024 Running Mate
- Special Counsel in Classified Document Case Demands Donald Trump be GAGGED From Making Statements That 'Pose a Significant' Danger to Law Enforcement
Several people flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with clips of Trump's disastrous speech at the Libertarian National Convention, with several users claiming that they "don't side with Joe Biden" but they "absolutely hate" the presumptive GOP candidate.
One user shared a clip of the booing, commenting, "I went through Trump's appearance at the Libertarian National Convention. If you're ever in the need for a pick me up this is one minute of a crowd booing Trump. I cut out as much of his voice as possible. You're welcome."
Another person wrote, "I find it ironic he was at the libertarian convention, and no one has been more restrictive, whether it's women's reproductive rights or the right to vote."
A third user joked, "A wannabe dictator telling a crowd of Libertarians to conform and join one of the major parties? Lol. Good luck with that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who spoke at the convention on Friday, May 24, was nominated by a delegate Sunday, May 26, on the convention floor, where his candidacy was also met with some boos from other delegates.
Kennedy accepted the nomination in a short video statement in where he thanked the party for the “unexpected honor.”
The legacy candidate said he hopes Libertarians will join “an alliance” of third-party and independent voters to help his campaign take on President Biden and Trump during the general election.