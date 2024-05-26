“Now I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, and we should win together,” the ex-prez told the crowd. “Because the Libertarians want to vote for me … and it’s very important because we have to get rid of the worst president in history.”

Trump's speech took an unexpected turn when he quoted an American Spectator article suggesting the Libertarian Party should nominate him for President.

This action further fueled the audience's anger, leading some of his supporters in the room to try to drown out the boos with chants of “We want Trump.” After several minutes of chanting, the former president responded defiantly.