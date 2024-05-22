News Cover-Up Claim: Voting Machine Firm Smartmatic Alleges Newsmax Deleted Evidence in Lawsuit Over False Vote-Rigging Claims
Newsmax is accused of destroying evidence pertinent to the voting machine firm Smartmatic's lawsuit as part of a "cover-up" to their misdeeds, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Florida-based firm has reason to believe that Newsmax destroyed texts and emails of top brass that would demonstrate the network's knowledge that voting fraud claims being fueled by former President Donald Trump and his allies were untrue, according to newly filed court docs.
Lawyers for Smartmatic claim the messages went missing only after Newsmax had received notice to preserve evidence for the pending suit over false claims that the voting machine firm helped "rig" the 2020 election.
Smartmatic is suing Newsmax, Fox News, and embattled former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.
The voting machine firm is seeking a staggering $2.7 billion in damages from Fox. That trial is expected to kick off in early 2025.
The ongoing legal matter with Smartmatic and Newsmax comes months after Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a groundbreaking $787 million settlement in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit last April.
Smartmatic sued Newsmax for defamation over similar false claims made on air, seeking unspecified damages for promoting claims it knew to be false because it garnered viewers and boosted ratings.
Newsmax has denied wrongdoing and the case filed in Delaware Superior Court, the same court that handled the Fox Dominion case, is set to go to trial in September.
Texts that were referenced in the new filing included some in which Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy allegedly referred to Trump's attorney Sidney Powell, who served as a guest on the network.
Lawyers for Smartmatic said the texts were wiped from Ruddy's devices but saved by other witnesses and provided to the plaintiffs during discovery. According to the docs, Newsmax added insult to injury by lying under oath about the existence of its own journalistic guidelines.
"Newsmax's misconduct goes beyond falsely accusing Smartmatic of rigging the U.S. election; it also attempted to conceal evidence of its actions and failed to follow its own journalistic standards," read a statement from Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly obtained by NBC.
"Smartmatic's motion details numerous instances of evidence destruction, including incriminating emails and texts from Newsmax executives, indicating intentional spoliation."