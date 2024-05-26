Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 8' Suffers Massive Production Setback After $29 Million Submarine Malfunction
Tom Cruise's highly anticipated new entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise faced another setback due to technical issues during filming.
The incident involved a $29 million submarine prop, causing a delay in the production schedule and a significant increase in costs.
While filming with the submarine, the gimbal, which is used to lower the 120-ft-high structure, jammed under its weight, requiring repairs. As a result, filming had to be pushed back for weeks, leading to uncertainties regarding the movie's premiere date.
The movie was originally set for release this summer, but due to delays, the $291 million film was pushed back to May 2025.
A source told The Mirror, "They’re not happy as it puts production behind, which costs a lot of money per day."
The Mission: Impossible franchise has been a long-standing success since its inception in 1996, based on the 1966 TV series of the same name. With Cruise's return to action in the series and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming sequel, any delay or issue in production holds significance with the lead actor's busy schedule.
Cruise is supposed to return to his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the follow-up to his billion-dollar hit Top Gun: Maverick, which he will produce again. The Hollywood icon hopes to reunite with his recent costars, Miles Teller and Glen Powell, for the sequel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during the production of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, the seventh film in the series, Cruise had everyone in production walk on eggshells around him as he barked out orders and micromanaged the production to a degree that's ridiculous, even by his high standards.
The production also suffered from a number of setbacks, not too dissimilar to the franchise's current production.
"Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it's nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side," shared a spy. "The movie's ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined. They're shooting M:I8 back to back — but M:I7 isn't finished and it's coming out in two months!"
And writer-director Christopher McQuarrie admitted M:I7 was "chaos" to film.