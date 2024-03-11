50 Passengers Injured on LATAM Airlines Flight After 'Technical Event' Causes Boeing Dreamliner to Drop Mid-flight

The incident happened Monday on LATAM Airlines flight LA800 from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand.

Fifty passengers were injured when a "technical" issue caused a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to drop mid-air, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 'technical event' happened on a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland.

LATAM Airlines released a statement but did not elaborate on the issue, stating, "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement."

The flight was able to make its scheduled arrival at Auckland, where paramedics and at least 10 ambulances were waiting to assess injured passengers. New Zealand's St John's ambulance service said they "assessed and treated approximately" 50 passengers, and 12 were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said at least one passenger was in serious condition.