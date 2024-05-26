'I Do Not Regret': Harrison Butker Doubles Down on His Controversial Graduation Speech Despite Backlash and Opposition

"Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think, I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe. At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion," he told the Nashville audience.

"In my seven years in the NFL. I’ve become familiar with the positive and negative comments, but the majority of them revolve around my performance on the field," he continued. "But as to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become."