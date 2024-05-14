Home > Politics > Joe Biden 'Delusional': Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Slams Joe Biden in Commencement Speech for Being Pro-Abortion and Catholic Source: MEGA Harrison Butker slammed Joe Biden's pro-choice stance while being Catholic. By: Haley Gunn May 14 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker slammed Joe Biden over his stance on abortion during his commencement speech at Benedictine College, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Super Bowl winner criticized the president for supporting abortion rights despite being a devout Catholic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Butker centered his speech on how 'bad leaders' can 'have a negative impact on society.'

On Saturday, Butker delivered a 20-minute commencement speech at the small Catholic liberal arts school's graduation in Atchison, Kansas. "As a group, you witnessed firsthand how bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane can have a negative impact on society," the NFL player said at the podium before criticizing pandemic lockdowns.

Article continues below advertisement

Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker rips Biden during a commencement speech: “Our own nation is led by a man who proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally.” pic.twitter.com/vPutZKgnCI — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 13, 2024 Source: @TheBlaze/X Butker called out Biden for being pro-abortion and Catholic in his commencement address.

Article continues below advertisement

"While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," Butker continued. "Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder," he charged.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Butker condemned Biden for doing the sign of the cross at a pro-abortion rally in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Butker then slammed Biden as "delusional" for supporting abortion rights while being a practicing Catholic. "Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally."

Article continues below advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker referred to Biden doing the sign of the cross as Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried spoke at a pro-choice rally in April. "He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," Butker added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Butker urged graduates to 'stop pretending that the ‘Church of nice’ is a winning proposition.'

Article continues below advertisement

"He is not alone. From the man behind the Covid lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic," Butker continued. "This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it." The 28-year-old then called on the graduates to "stop pretending that the ‘Church of nice’ is a winning proposition."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 28-year-old then called on the graduates to "stop pretending that the ‘Church of nice’ is a winning proposition."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free. The Biden campaign has focused on abortion rights as a key issue leading up to November's election. Biden has urged voters to support pro-abortion candidates so that he can codify the right to obtain an abortion nationwide if reelected. The 81-year-old president has gone as far as calling out Donald Trump for refusing to say whether or not he would veto a nationwide abortion ban in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Powered by RedCircle