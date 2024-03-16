'Why Did It Take So Long?' Vice President Kamala Harris Confronted During Historic White House Visit to Abortion Clinic

Furthermore, Vice President Harris emphasized that reproductive healthcare encompasses various services beyond abortion, such as pap smears and breast cancer screenings. She spoke out against the consequences of restricting access to these services, labeling it a "travesty."

"Well, what I saw were, I don’t know, maybe two dozen healthcare workers who really care — really care about their patients and who understand that in the healthcare delivery system, regardless of your gender or your healthcare need," she told the crowd. "I think we should all expect, and certainly we all desire, that you will be treated with dignity and you’ll be treated in an environment where you feel safe."

"And by that, I mean safe to be free from judgment, to be in an environment where you are actually and really listened to, where your needs and your expression of your needs are taken seriously," Harris continued. "And walking through this clinic, that’s what I saw are people who have dedicated their lives to the profession of providing healthcare in a safe place that gives people dignity.And I think we should all want that for each other."