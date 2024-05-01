Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump Over 'Shocking' Comments on Abortion Rights in TIME Magazine Interview
President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump over his "shocking" comments about abortion in a recent TIME Magazine interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden condemned Trump's comments in the interview in a fiery video posted to X on Wednesday.
Trump sat down with TIME Magazine's Eric Cortellessa on April 12 and April 27 for a recently released cover story, "If He Wins."
The interview sparked backlash and fear over Trump's plan for the country if he wins the 2024 election, which included using the military to carry out mass deportations and setting up "migrant detention camps," as well as voicing support for states prosecuting women and refusing to veto national abortion bans.
Biden directly hit back at the ex-president's remarks in a video captioned, "We have to beat Donald Trump and his anti-freedom agenda."
"Folks, did you hear what Donald Trump just said to TIME Magazine?" Biden told the camera. "It's shocking!"
"After bragging about overturning Roe and saying women should be punished for accessing reproductive healthcare, he said states should be able to prosecute women, and appears perfectly fine with signing a national ban that would take away IVF access," Biden continued.
"There seems to be no limit to how invasive Trump would let the state be."
Biden concluded his video by strongly opposing Trump's position on abortion access being left to state lawmakers' discretion, "This should be a decision between a woman and her doctor, and the government should get out of people’s lives."
In Trump's TIME Magazine interview, Cortellessa noted the ex-president, "declines to commit to vetoing any additional federal restrictions" on abortion "if they came to his desk."
When asked if Trump was "comfortable" with women being prosecuted for having abortions in states with full or partial bans, the ex-president said, "It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not. It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions."
Trump continued to stand firm in supporting states that choose to enact restrictive reproductive healthcare laws, including monitoring women's pregnancies, as well as the possibility of granting full rights to embryos.
On whether or not he would veto a GOP-proposed law, the Life at Conception Act — which extends the right to life to "the moment of fertilization" — Trump responded, "I don’t have to do anything about vetoes, because we now have it back in the states."