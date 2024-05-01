Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump Over 'Shocking' Comments on Abortion Rights in TIME Magazine Interview

Trump sat down with TIME Magazine's Eric Cortellessa on April 12 and April 27 for a recently released cover story, "If He Wins."

The interview sparked backlash and fear over Trump's plan for the country if he wins the 2024 election, which included using the military to carry out mass deportations and setting up "migrant detention camps," as well as voicing support for states prosecuting women and refusing to veto national abortion bans.