Donald Trump Goes Off About U.S. Having ‘Definite Anti-White’ Bias During Shocking Chat

Donald went off.

Apr. 30 2024, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Donald Trump said there’s a “definite anti-white feeling” in the United States that could be worse than racism against black Americans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump chatted with Time reporter Eric Cortellessa on multiple occasions as he continued to battle criminal charges in New York over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump didn't hold back.

The ex-president said there’s a bias against white people. Cortellessa told Trump the suggested people believe there is a bigger bias against white people than any other group in America.

“There is a definite anti-white feeling in the country,” Trump said. “and that can’t be allowed either.”

Trump suggested Biden was a worse enemy than Russia.

Later, Trump claimed the data collected by police on major crimes was rigged. He even failed to calm nerves about potential violence after the upcoming presidential election.

Trump suggested violence would be determined by “the fairness of the election.”

He said, “If we don’t win, you know, it depends,” he said. “It always depends on the fairness of the election.”

During the chat, Trump even suggested Biden and his other enemies were greater threats to America than Russia or China.

Melania has avoided the trial.

“I think the enemy from within, in many cases, is much more dangerous for our country than the outside enemies of China, Russia, and various others,” he said.

On top of his conversation about alleged anti-white bias, Trump was busy this week accepting his former enemy Ron DeSantis' endorsement.

Trump attacked Biden during the shocking chat.

He said, “I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida.”

He added, “The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!”

