Morgan Wallen's Lawyer Asks Court to Waive Country Star's Appearance at Hearing Over Chair-Throwing Arrest

Morgan Wallen's court appearance has been waived, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com that he will no longer appear for the hearing later this week related to his chair-throwing arrest.

In an exclusive statement to this outlet, the country singer's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said on Tuesday evening, "The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen's appearance on Friday, May 3 as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver."