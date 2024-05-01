Morgan Wallen's Lawyer Asks Court to Waive Country Star's Appearance at Hearing Over Chair-Throwing Arrest
Morgan Wallen's court appearance has been waived, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com that he will no longer appear for the hearing later this week related to his chair-throwing arrest.
In an exclusive statement to this outlet, the country singer's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said on Tuesday evening, "The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen's appearance on Friday, May 3 as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver."
RadarOnline.com told you first — Wallen was prepared to face a judge in the upcoming hearing, with Robinson sharing last week that their gameplan was for the Whiskey Glasses singer to be present in court despite him not being obligated to do so.
It would have been a busy day for the country superstar as he's performing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday evening but now he'll have plenty of time to relax before he hits the stage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wallen — who competed in the sixth season of The Voice — was hit with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after hurling a chair off the sixth-story rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar, almost hitting two police officers last month.
He was arrested on April 7 over the incident in the music city's famous honky-tonk Broadway area. We obtained the sworn statement from the prosecutor hoping to make Wallen's charges stick. The legal eagle recalled the scary moment when the chair landed just three feet from the officers.
He also revealed that cops did their due diligence by speaking with witnesses and reviewing footage before taking Wallen into custody.
"Officers approached security to investigate the incident. Staff members of Chiefs told officers that the defendant was responsible for the chair. Officers reviewed camera footage of the rooftop, 6 stories up. Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof," the affidavit read.
The Last Night singer was released from jail after posting his $15,250 bond. Wallen has been "cooperating fully with authorities" and issued a heartfelt apology over the incident.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen wrote on X. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."