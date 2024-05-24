Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on Harrison Butker's Graduation Speech, Refuses to 'Judge' Teammate Despite Not Agreeing With Views
Travis Kelce has broken his silence about Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Butker, Kelce's teammate, drew backlash for remarks he made on May 11 at Benedictine College, a Catholic university in Atchison, Kansas.
The Super Bowl winner's viral speech condemned Pride month, abortion rights, IVF, surrogacy, and women establishing careers instead of focusing on marriage and family.
"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker told graduates at one point, adding, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
He went on to praise his wife, Isabelle, for "embrac[ing] one of the most important titles of all, homemaker."
On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the co-hosts and brothers shared their opinions about Butker's graduation speech.
Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, brought up the subject and began by saying that "a lot of people are offering their perspective, so I guess it's time for us to share."
Travis backed Butker as "a great person and a great teammate," while acknowledging that they held different views.
"He's treated friends and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that's how he treats everyone," the Chiefs tight end said.
"When it comes down to his views and what he said at the...commencement speech, you know, those are his," Travis continued, "I can't say I agree with the majority of it, or just about any of it, outside of just, him loving his family and his kids."
He added, "I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am."
Jason then chimed in, saying that it was "always great to hear from people that really actually know people, than to a bunch of people reacting to comments without really having met the guy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He added, however, "Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with."
"But, you know, he's giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech," Jason said, "and to me, I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he's talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make, while also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that's not what they want to do in life."
Butker, a father of two, has been accused of weaving misogynistic, homophobic, and antisemitic ideas into his address, and a Change.org petition demanding the Kansas City Chiefs release him from the team has since amassed nearly 226k signatures.
"We demand accountability from our sports figures who should be role models promoting respect for all people regardless of their race, gender identity or sexual orientation. We call upon the Kansas City Chiefs management to dismiss Harrison Butker immediately for his inappropriate conduct," the petition stated.
The NFL also attempted to distance itself from Butker's messaging.
Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE in a statement: "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."