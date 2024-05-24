During an exclusive interview with News 12's Tara Rosenblum after his rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx, Trump made his first comments following Haley's quasi-endorsement following the heated primary between the two Republicans.

The ex-prez told Rosenblum, "I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, same thoughts. I appreciated what she said."

"You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty," he explained. "But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely."