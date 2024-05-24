Donald Trump Reveals 'Nasty' Nikki Haley 'Will Be On Our Team' After She Endorses Him for President
Former President Donald Trump announced that his former GOP primary rival Nikki Haley would have a role on his team "in some form" but fell short of considering her as his potential VP pick after the former South Carolina governor announced that she would vote for him in November.
During an exclusive interview with News 12's Tara Rosenblum after his rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx, Trump made his first comments following Haley's quasi-endorsement following the heated primary between the two Republicans.
The ex-prez told Rosenblum, "I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, same thoughts. I appreciated what she said."
"You know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty," he explained. "But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely."
During a Q&A session at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Haley made her stance clear, expressing her preference for Trump over Biden due to her perception of the current administration's performance.
She stated, "Biden has been a catastrophe."
"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," Haley told the crowd. "I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech. Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."
Haley's endorsement comes only three months after she claimed "we can’t have someone that sits and mocks men and women trying to protect America" as president, following Trump's controversial remarks about U.S. military members — including her husband.
"It’s a pattern of chaos," she said at the time. "It’s a pattern of irresponsibility."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one role Trump isn't considering Haley for is to be his running mate.
Early May 11, the New York businessman turned GOP leader took to Truth Social to tell his 6.9 million followers, "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the VP slot, but I wish her well! DJT."
Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, previously ruled out the possibility of being his vice president.
The presumptive GOP candidate has said he will likely pick his running mate closer to the Republican National Convention in July.