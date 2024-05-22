Ex-Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Endorses Donald Trump After Calling Him 'Disgusting' and 'Unhinged'
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley officially endorsed Donald Trump — after she called him "disgusting" in the primaries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite taking digs at the ex-president while on the campaign trail, the former South Carolina governor has backed his campaign ahead of November's election.
Despite her previous takes on the ex-president, Haley — who previously served as Trump's United Nations ambassador — appeared to put her opinions aside to unite her party.
While speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Wednesday, May 22, Haley announced she would be "voting for Trump" in the upcoming election.
Haley explained that "as a voter" she prioritized "a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account."
Trump's former U.N. ambassador additionally noted she backed the candidate who would secure the border and "support capitalism and freedom" while lowering the national debt.
"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times," Haley said before adding, "But Biden has been a catastrophe."
Haley went on to encourage Trump to gain support from her base — which was compromised largely of moderate Republicans — if he wanted a better shot at defeating President Biden in November.
"I will be voting for Trump. Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech," Haley continued. "Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."
Haley's comments on Wednesday were a swift change of pace from her statements against Trump during the primaries. Less than three months ago, she warned Trump was unfit for the presidency after he attacked her husband, who's currently serving in the military.
"We can’t have someone that sits and mocks men and women trying to protect America," Haley said. "It’s a pattern of chaos. It’s a pattern of irresponsibility."
It wasn't the only time Haley didn't hold back when it came to letting voters know how she felt about the ex-president while campaigning for the Republican nomination.
After Trump claimed his criminal indictments would earn him more support from Black Americans, Haley branded his comments "disgusting."
Haley also claimed that Trump's "disgusting" comments should be a "huge warning sign" that Republicans would not win against Joe Biden if he's the nominee.
The former South Carolina governor also openly questioned the ex-president's mental fitness during campaign events. Haley claimed Trump was "more diminished than he was" during his first term.