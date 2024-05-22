Ron DeSantis' 'Freedom Summer' Nixes Rainbow Bridge Lights for Florida Pride Month

With Florida's new "Freedom Summer" initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis has decreed that all bridges in the state can only be lit up at night in red, white, and blue from May 27 to September 2, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida's bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day!" Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue wrote on X. "Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation."