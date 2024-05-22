Spared: Mystery Lender Relinquishes Battle for Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate After Judge Halted Sale Over Granddaughter Riley's Lawsuit

The mystery lender with plans to auction off Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland home has now dropped its legal battle over the estate in a shocking turn of events, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A judge halted the foreclosure sale set for Thursday after Star Wars actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis, filed a complaint claiming that the company was trying to defraud her family into selling Graceland by forging the signature of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley.