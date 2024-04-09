Priscilla Presley's Ex-Business Partners Demands She Turn Over Private Texts Exchanged With Lisa Marie's Daughter Riley in Ugly Court Battle
Priscilla Presley’s ex-business partner demanded she turn over private communications with her granddaughter Riley Keough.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Priscilla’s former partner, Brigtte Kruse, submitted a long list of documents she believes Elvis’ former wife should hand over as part of their bitter court battle.
Kruse asked Priscilla to produce all documents or communications with Keough, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood and several others concerning Priscilla Presley Partners LLC.
In addition, she asked for records relating to Priscilla’s move to Florida, and all documents relating to her visits to Florida from 2022-2024, among various other requests.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, a company named Priscilla Presley Partners LLC [PPP] sued Priscilla in Florida Court.
In the complaint, PPP, a firm started by Brigtte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, claimed Priscilla hired them to help with her business affairs. The duo launched the firm to “prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment,” according to court documents.
PPP claimed Priscilla owed $700k in unpaid taxes and no real income lined up. Kruse was named manager and majority stakeholder in PPP — and granted authority to exploit Priscilla’s name and likeness.
The company claimed Elvis’ one-time wife was close to filing for bankruptcy before they stepped in. PPP said it helped Priscilla secure a deal with A24 for the film adaptation — directed by Sofia Coppola — of her memoir.
PPP said it helped Priscilla settle her battle with Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley over Lisa Marie’s will. The company sued Priscilla for breach of contract over claims Priscilla stopped paying on money owed for work done.
“Though PPP was integral to the Priscilla Movie, all individuals other than Priscilla were excluded from the premiere of the Priscilla Movie at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2023, where it reportedly received a 7-minute standing ovation,” the lawsuit read.
In response, Priscilla demanded the entire suit be thrown out of court. Her lawyer claimed, “Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing.”
Priscilla's lawyer Marty Singer added, “My client made significant claims against PPP and its principals Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars long before this specious lawsuit was filed.”
Priscilla claimed Kruse attempted to sell her home to herself. Kruse denied the allegation.
Priscilla has yet to respond to Kruse's demands for documents.