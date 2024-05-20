Fireworks: Trump Attorney Todd Blanche Tries to Block Key Photo Evidence of Ex-prez and Bodyguard From Hush Money Jury

Fireworks nearly exploded in court this week when Donald Trump’s defense attorney attempted to block key photo evidence from being presented to the jury overseeing the ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as Michael Cohen returned to the witness stand on Monday to continue his testimony against ex-President Trump, the already tense proceedings escalated when defense attorney Todd Blanche moved to block a photo of Trump with his bodyguard, Keith Schiller, from October 2016.