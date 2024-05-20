‘Self-Inflicted Mistake’: New York State Ethics Panel Rebukes Judge Presiding Over Trump Hush Money Trial for Donations to Biden for President Group
A state ethics panel cautioned Judge Juan Merchan for making small donations to Democrat-aligned groups amid Donald Trump's hush-money campaign finance trial in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
The caution, issued after a complaint over a year ago, stemmed from contributions Judge Merchan made toward President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Judge Merchan reportedly donated $15 for Biden for President, according to the Guardian, as well as $10 each to the Democrat groups Progressive Turnout Project and Stop Republicans.
While the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct did not disclose the complainant's identity, the commission did cite that the donations violated rules on prohibited political activity.
“Like so much of the misconduct the commission encounters, making a prohibited political contribution is a self-inflicted mistake,” the commission wrote in its bombshell report.
Meanwhile, the incident shed further light on the ethical boundaries judges must abide by as they are prohibited from participating in political campaigns – especially those for federal office.
Although the judge stated that the complaint was dismissed in July with caution, the surprising development could likely be utilized by Trump and his legal team as a point of contention regarding the fair adjudication of the ex-president's ongoing criminal hush money trial.
The caution also came at a crucial time as the trial, now close to its final week, continues to suffer scrutiny over alleged partisan biases.
In response to inquiries, spokesperson Al Baker from the state office of court administration confirmed the commission's decision.
“Justice Merchan said the complaint, from more than a year ago, was dismissed in July with a caution,” Baker noted over the weekend.
Notably, a separate advisory committee stated that the contributions did not create an impression of bias or favoritism – although there were lingering motions for Judge Merchan to recuse himself from ex-President Trump’s ongoing case.
Also surprising was the revelation that a similar complaint was lodged against Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron.
Judge Engoron presided over Trump's recent civil business fraud trial that resulted in a hefty $355 million fine.
Trump's criticism of the judiciary in both cases raised concerns, and past incidents that involved both Judge Merchan and Judge Engoron’s personal political connections came under intense scrutiny.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump accused both Judge Merchan and Judge Engoron of having left-leaning political biases several times throughout both of his recent criminal and civil trials.
“The problem is that this Judge, Merchan, is TOTALLY COMPROMISED, CONFLICTED, AND CORRUPT, MAKING BIG MONEY OFF OF THIS SCAM AND ITS OUTCOME,” Trump charged against Judge Merchan just last week.
“He can’t render a fair decision, too much is at stake for him and the Democrats,” the embattled ex-president continued. “The Appellate Division should remove him immediately!”
Trump made similar allegations against Judge Engoron before his $355 million civil fraud trial concluded in February.